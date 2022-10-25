Not long after Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn filed a defamation lawsuit against Jake Paul who accused the company of paying off a judge to ensure the result he wanted, longtime judge Glenn Fledman has now also filed suit against Paul. Feldman is seeking separate damages from those outlined by Hearn, with his lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York.

“[Paul’s] statements have harmed Feldman’s reputation in the public, impute the commission of a crime, and/or call into question Feldman’s fitness to perform his work in his trade and profession,” attorney Frank Salzano wrote in the complaint.

Paul had publicly claimed that he believed Feldman was being paid off by Matchroom given the scorecards he turned in for the house fighter in Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano and Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2.

Feldman’s attorney is seeking both punitive and exemplary damages in this case in an attempt to deter Paul and others from openly malgining the reputation of Feldman as well as other officials.