Yoelvis Gomez injured, pulled from November 5th Jeison Rosario fight

A very interesting crossroads fight is now off the schedule, as Dan Rafael reports that Yoelvis Gomez has withdrawn from his November 5th fight with Jeison Rosario due to a hand injury. The bout was scheduled as the Showtime co-feature for David Morrell’s title defense against Aidos Yerbossynuly.

The 25-year-old Gomez (6-0, 5 KO) is coming off a two-minute drubbing of Clay Collard and a clean sweep of Jorge Cota in his lone trip to the judges. Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KO), 3-0 over low-level competition since suffering consecutive knockout losses to Jermell Charlo and Erickson Lubin, figured to be a stiff and informative test.

The main card still features Fiodor Czerkaszyn against Nathaniel Gallimore, which will presumably bumped up into the co-main slot. As it was originally a tripleheader, we can assume that either Rosario will get a last-minute opponent or one of the undercard bouts will get a promotion.