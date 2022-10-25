Less than a week ago most never heard of BLK Prime, but it appears they’re intent on trying to really make a run at this boxing thing after not only signing a fight between Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan, but now Adrien Broner has announced that he’s signed a three-fight deal with the platform that will pay him eight figures.

“I’m very grateful because I’ve been through a lot of situations...I had a lot of ups and downs in the sport, but (God) always find another way to give me a chance to take over boxing. So I just want to give thanks to the higher up, and I want to also give a very special shout out to my man Desmond. I call him ‘Uncle Dez,’ CEO of BLK Prime and I just want to thank him for believing in me and getting this deal done.

“I think with myself, with my About Billions brand and BLK Prime, I think we gonna take over boxing and we’re gonna reach heights that’s never been done before. And it’s all gonna start with my stablemate from Nebraska...Terence Crawford.

“Yeah, I don’t got $13 no more. I told my man Desmond that he’s coming into boxing in a unique time, not only for the fans but for myself as well. And I feel like he’s coming at a time almost like when Suge Knight went to get Tupac out of jail for that $1.4M, and then Tupac took his company to a whole ‘nother level. I’m finna do the same thing with BLK.”

Surely, this is a quite the lifeline to Broner who was seemingly About Done with the sport as he hasn’t been able to command the kind of money he was demanding from Showtime and PBC. Broner did ultimately get signed for a Showtime fight against Omar Figueroa this past summer, but withdrew during fight week after citing mental health issues. Broner looks to be in much better spirits now.