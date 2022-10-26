Conor Benn relinquishes boxing license, BBBofC upholds misconduct allegations

If Conor Benn had a stout defense for his recent failed drug test, he wasn’t inclined to share it with the class. The British Boxing Board of Control announced today that Benn, whose hearing was scheduled for last Friday (Oct. 21), voluntarily relinquished his license and declined to attend the hearing in person.

Matchroom tells ESPN that “a statement is forthcoming.”

Benn (21-0, 14 KO) saw a blockbuster clash with Chris Eubank Jr go up in smoke after testing positive for clomiphene, a fertility drug that sees use in steroid cycles to mitigate the side effects. Eddie Hearn is currently blaming the result on contamination due to the small amount present, willfully ignoring the fact that one of the goals of these cycles is to get the substances out of one’s system after they’ve done their part during preparation.

It’s just an incredibly bad look for everyone involved, and even if Benn does do his time on teh sidelines, this is going to hang over him forever.