Following yesterday’s news that Conor Benn gave up his British boxing license after being accused of misconduct, Benn took to his social media platform to release a statement. Curiously enough, Benn states that the misconduct allegation levied against him by the British Boxing Board of Control was not in relation to a failed drug test that ultimately lead to his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr going ahead as planned.

“Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name,” Benn posted on Twitter.

“The board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure. In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his licence (which had lapsed). Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his licence had lapsed, then he renounces it.

“He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct (which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue) and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.

“At an appropriate time Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation, to the extent that he can whilst legal proceedings are ongoing. In the meantime he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.”

This clearly isn’t the last we’ve heard about Benn’s situation, which seems to be getting worse before it gets any better. We’ll follow up with more information and details as they become available.