Diaz vs Zepeda final press conference quotes

JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda will meet Saturday night on DAZN in a 12-round lightweight main event from San Diego, and the fighters spoke at Thursday’s press conference ahead of the bouts.

The show will also feature Alexis Rocha taking on Ricky Perez, plus Leonela Yudica defending her IBF flyweight title against Arely Mucino.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 8 pm ET.

JoJo Diaz

“Zepeda is a young, hungry, and tough fighter, but I’m hoping that it will bring the best out of me on Saturday. He looks great on paper, but I’ve been there, done that, and my experience speaks for itself.

“I have been working really hard on myself in general. I’m excited to be doing what I love to be doing, which is putting on a great show for the fans.

“There is an A-side and B-side. I’m the A-side.”

William Zepeda

“There is no A-side or B-side. This is a fight for the fans.

“I’m very grateful for my promoter, Golden Boy, and to my team for bringing out that talent and for teaching me new things. These are the types of opponents that bring out the best fights and show that we belong.”

Alexis Rocha

“I’m here just living out my dream. Who would have thought that the 11-year old chubby kid would be here on the patch to chasing a world title.

“From this point forward, I’m only going to give more effort to take over my division. My focus right now is Jesus Perez.”

Ricky Perez

“You are going to see a more complete, more focused fighter when I get in the ring with Rocha. You will see more defining qualities from me. The winner Saturday night will be the fans.

“God willing, we are going to shock the fans on Saturday.”

Arely Mucino

“This fight brings a lot of emotions. The meaning behind the fight is much deeper. We have been working for many years to come back on top, and to once again become a world champion. This is my father’s dream and my dream. I have been through a lot in my life, and look, we are here to fulfill that dream. It’s very special for me to complete this dream for my father.”