Ryan Garcia has been going back and forth with Gervonta Davis for some time now, with both hinting that we could imminently have an announcement of their showdown at almost any time. Weeks and months have passed, though, and we don’t necessarily seem any closer than we were before, despite representatives on both sides hinting that they’re close.

Last night Garcia took to social media to make some things clear, with particular emphasis that Tank is still his main target, and he’s willing to concede negotiating points in order to make a big fight happen for the fans.

“I want to fight Tank and Tank wants to fight me,” Garcia posted on Twitter. “This fight is what boxing NEEDS right now! I accepted all the terms on my side and instructed my team to get it done exactly as offered. The fans deserve this fight…our sport needs this fight.”

If Garcia and his Golden Boy promoter are truly willing to accept an offer exactly as presented to them by Team Davis, it could go a long way into breathing some life into the sport when so many good fights that seemed to be on the horizon quickly turned out to be illusions.

2- We gotta get this BS figured out. This should have been the best couple of months in boxing. Spence / Crawford fell apart, me and Tank running into issues…that’s not what boxing is supposed to be about. Respectfully, celebrity boxing should not be defining our sport. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2022

The major sticking point in Tank-Garcia negotiations has been the broadcasting situation, with Showtime apparently not inclined to work with DAZN on a joint broadcast. For now, we’ll just have to see if Garcia’s most recent push towards making this fight bears fruit anytime soon.