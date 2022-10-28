Boxing trainer Bozy Ennis took some time to talk to Fight Hype about the current plans for his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis now that an undisputed welterweight title unification between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford is dead in the water. Bozy says he’s now petitioned the IBF for a mandatory title shot at Errol Spence, but knows there’s some crowded business there as he’s not the only one jockeying for a shot at the belts.

Bozy Ennis on pushing for his son’s mandatory title shot now that Spence vs Crawford isn’t happening

“That’s what I’m waiting on now, the update on the (IBF mandatory position), ‘cause you see I put the petition in for the (mandatory title shot). I should know something by next week. I got information for somebody and it should be taking effect next week, so we’ll find out where we coming from.”

On Eimantas Stanionis pushing for his mandatory shot at Spence with the WBA, and what they’ll do if he gets the next shot

“Keith Thurman. Keith Thurman, but he’s in line too. They’re trying to move him to the WBC where he’s gonna be in line to fight Spence too. So if he don’t fight Spence, fight us. We gonna get a title. I don’t know when we gonna get it but I know we right in line for the title so the IBF, we’re #1 for that...

“We just want our opportunity to test our skills against the top fighters, ‘cause I think Spence is great and I think Crawford is great. So we got to find out how great we are when we fighting guys like them. That’s why I want to fight them guys.”

On who he thinks is a more difficult fight for Jaron between Spence and Crawford

“I really couldn’t tell you because we’ve been in with all types of styles. We’ve been in with pressure fighters, we done been in with guys that box, switch hit, so I really couldn’t say.”