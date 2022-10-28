Paul vs Silva weigh-in video and results: Fighters make weight, fight set for Saturday

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are set for Saturday following this morning’s official weigh-in for the Arizona commission, with a ceremonial weigh-in to come later today.

Both fighters made the contracted 187 lb weight limit for their main event, which will air tomorrow night on Showtime pay-per-view at 9 pm ET. We will have full live coverage for the event.

Paul came in at 186.5 lbs, while Silva weighed in at 186.1 lbs, and he was also fully clothed in shorts, a t-shirt, and a track jacket.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) is taking what most believe to be the toughest test of his budding pro boxing career, as Silva (3-1, 2 KO in boxing) is not just “an MMA fighter” or even “just” a former MMA champion, but a genuine all-time legend with very good boxing skills considering he’s never been a full-time boxer.

We have our predictions for Paul vs Silva and FIVE more fights coming this weekend in, click here for those!

Full Paul vs Silva weigh-in