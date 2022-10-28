Jaime Munguia to face Gonzalo Coria on Nov. 19 in Guadalajara

Jaime Munguia will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 19, facing Argentina’s Gonzalo Coria in a 10-round middleweight bout from Guadalajara, Mexico. DAZN will broadcast the fight outside of Mexico, where it will air on TV Azteca.

Nov. 19 had been a date promoters weren’t booking because it was once expected that Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford would fall on that date, but since that idea was off — which came before Crawford signed to fight David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 — Munguia has been a leading candidate to fill the primetime hours with a fairly short-notice fight.

This is certainly that.

Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) will take yet another fight that will see the 26-year-old as a massive favorite, as general buzz for and interest in his career continues to fade due to weak matchmaking.

Coria (21-5, 8 KO) has won three straight, his most recent a 10-round split decision against countryman Emiliano Pucheta on July 16. Notably, he faced Janibek Alimkhanuly in 2020 in the Top Rank “bubble” in Las Vegas, and was knocked out in the second round.

“We are prepared for this new challenge, and I’m excited to fight for the first time in Guadalajara,” said Munguia via press release. “We have never stopped training. Coria is not a simple rival, he will want to come and beat me in my home country. Once we get through this test, I hope to kick start 2023 with a big fight that all my fans are waiting for.”

“I am more than prepared for this fight to go up against a great champion like Jaime Munguia,” said Coria. “We are preparing with all our energy and we are coming for a huge victory.”

Munguia’s last bout came on June 11 in Anaheim, where he started slightly slow but stopped Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in the fifth round of a fight that was also of no interest to much of anyone. For those who delight in contenders simply “staying busy,” it will be Munguia’s third fight of 2022, so that’s something.