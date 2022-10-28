How to watch Paul vs Silva: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

How to watch Paul vs Silva

The fight is available on pay-per-view for $59.99. You can order through FITE TV, through traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view, and from Showtime directly.

We will have live coverage!

If you can’t watch or want somewhere to chat with fight fans during the show, Bad Left Hook will have full, live coverage, on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting from 9:00 pm ET.

What time will the main event start?

The main event is expected to start around 11-11:30 pm ET, but check in with us during the coverage to make certain.

Undercard

The undercard will notably feature the pro boxing debut for former NFL star Le’Veon Bell, who faces UFC and MMA veteran Uriah Hall, who will also be making his pro debut. Their bout will be four rounds at cruiserweight.

Most Valuable Promotions teenage prospect Ashton Sylve will face veteran Braulio Rodriguez; Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski will take on Team Diaz member Chris Avila; and Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves, two legit boxing pros, will meet in a 10-round bantamweight rematch.

Full card lineup