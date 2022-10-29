Taylor vs Carabajal: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, undercard stream, full info

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight crown today in London, facing unbeaten Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a 10-round main event from OVO Arena Wembley.

Our live coverage will kick off at 2 pm ET, and there are also prelim fights that will start at 11:45 am ET. The prelims will air on DAZN and in the YouTube video linked just below, and the main card will air exclusively on DAZN.

All updates, including round-by-round for the main event, plus highlights and results, will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 11:45 am ET)

Mickey Ellison (13-4, 5 KO) vs Thomas Whittaker Hart (7-0, 3 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Jordan Reynolds (3-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (16-18-1, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

John Hedges (6-0, 2 KO) vs Aleks Makovec (3-0, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Maisey Rose Courtney (debut) vs Judit Hachbold (5-17, 1 KO), flyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)