Diaz vs Zepeda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, undercard stream, full card info

JoJo Diaz will face William Zepeda in tonight’s 12-round main event on DAZN, live from San Diego, Calif.

Our live coverage will kick off at 8 pm ET with the four-fight main card, and John Hansen will be here giving you updates, highlights, results, and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)

Jorge Chavez (3-0, 3 KO) vs Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Japhethlee Llamido (9-0, 3 KO) vs Pablo Cruz (22-5-1, 6 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KO) vs Robert Ledesma (3-8, 2 KO), flyweights, 4 rounds

Asa Stevens (2-0, 1 KO) vs Mychaquell Shields (debut), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)