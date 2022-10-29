Diaz vs Zepeda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, undercard stream, full card info

JoJo Diaz will face William Zepeda in tonight’s 12-round main event on DAZN, live from San Diego, Calif.
Our live coverage will kick off at 8 pm ET with the four-fight main card, and John Hansen will be here giving you updates, highlights, results, and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)
- Jorge Chavez (3-0, 3 KO) vs Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Japhethlee Llamido (9-0, 3 KO) vs Pablo Cruz (22-5-1, 6 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KO) vs Robert Ledesma (3-8, 2 KO), flyweights, 4 rounds
- Asa Stevens (2-0, 1 KO) vs Mychaquell Shields (debut), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- JoJo Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) vs William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KO) vs Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
- Leonela Yudica (18-0-3, 1 KO) vs Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds, for Yudica’s IBF title
- Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KO) vs Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
Loading comments...