Lomachenko vs Ortiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action tonight, facing Jamaine Ortiz in a Top Rank Boxing main event live and exclusive on ESPN+.
The card starts at 6:15 pm ET, but that’s for the deep undercard. The weigh-in stream from Top Rank seemed to indicate the main event (or main portion of the card) will go on around 10 pm ET, and Wil Esco will be here starting from about 9 pm ET to be safe about when the top two fights go on:
Full Card (ESPN+, 6:15 pm ET)
- Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) vs Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
- Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KO) vs Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Richard Torrez Jr (3-0, 3 KO) vs Ahmed Hefny (13-2, 5 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Duke Ragan (7-0, 1 KO) vs Luis Lebron (18-4-1, 11 KO), catchweight [128 lbs], 8 rounds
- Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KO) vs Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KO) vs Quincy LaVallais (14-3-1, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
- Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KO) vs Esteban Garcia (15-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
- Abdullah Mason (4-0, 3 KO) vs Angel Barrera (4-0, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Haven Brady Jr (7-0, 4 KO) vs Eric Mondragon (7-0-1, 4 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
