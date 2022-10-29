Lomachenko vs Ortiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action tonight, facing Jamaine Ortiz in a Top Rank Boxing main event live and exclusive on ESPN+.

The card starts at 6:15 pm ET, but that’s for the deep undercard. The weigh-in stream from Top Rank seemed to indicate the main event (or main portion of the card) will go on around 10 pm ET, and Wil Esco will be here starting from about 9 pm ET to be safe about when the top two fights go on:

Full Card (ESPN+, 6:15 pm ET)