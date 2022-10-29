Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

The Jake Paul boxing carnival continues tonight, with the social media superstar taking on his stiffest in-ring test to date on paper in the form of MMA legend Anderson Silva.
The PPV card will start at 9 pm ET, as will our live coverage, with highlights, updates, and results through the undercard, and then round-by-round coverage for the Paul vs Silva main event coming in this stream:
Main Card (SHO PPV, 9 pm ET)
- Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO) vs Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO), catchweight [187 lbs], 8 rounds
- Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KO) vs Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
- Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KO) vs Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KO), rematch, bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Uriah Hall (debut) vs Le’Veon Bell (debut), cruiserweights, 4 rounds
- Chris Avila (1-1, 0 KO) vs Dr. Mike Varshavski (debut), catchweight [185 lbs], 4 rounds
