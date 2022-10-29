Skye Nicolson wants Amanda Serrano and featherweight world titles in 2023

Skye Nicolson believes she’ll be ready for a world title fight within the next year, and even says she believes she’ll be ready for featherweight champion Amanda Serrano within that time period.

“I want the world title fights, I want the belts next year, and whoever has them at that time, that’s who I want to fight. If it’s Amanda Serrano, it’s Amanda Serrano,” Nicolson said during today’s Taylor vs Carabajal show. “I want that fight in the next 12 months, 100 percent.”

She added, “I’d feel very confident going into that fight in the next 12 months, 100 percent.”

The 27-year-old Nicolson just turned pro in March, and has fought five times this year, hoping that she’ll get out one more time in 2022, which is likely to be on the Dec. 10 Warrington vs Lopez show in Leeds, England, if it happens at all.

Nicolson was an Olympian for Australia in Tokyo, and she has pressed hard in her first year as a pro. She had three fights within two months at six-round distances, then one fight at eight rounds in June, and in her last one, she went 10 to win the inaugural Commonwealth featherweight title against Krystina Jacobs at home in South Brisbane.

Nicolson (5-0, 0 KO) is a real talent, has real skills, but Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO) is unquestionably an enormous step up from where Skye has fought thus far. That said, you have to love the ambition and confidence.

In the meantime, Serrano has been expected to go after undisputed status at 126 in her next fight. She already has the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, and would be gunning for the WBC belt currently held by Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KO), against whom Serrano would be a big favorite.