As Joe Joyce comes off his 11th round stoppage of Joseph Parker to continue to build his profile, Joyce likes the idea of throwing his name in the hat for an end of the year fight against Anthony Joshua, who has still yet to formally pen a deal to face Tyson Fury. Taking to Twitter, Joyce said he wants the Joshua fight if his proposed fight with Fury doesn’t come off.

“If Fury and AJ aren’t fighting then I’ll step in,” Joyce posted. “December 3rd is tight for me Tyson Fury, but Eddie Hearn you can give your new best mate Frank Warren a call and I’ll take the 17th slot with AJ. Easy fight to make.”

If Fury and AJ aren’t fighting then I’ll step in. December 3rd is tight for me @Tyson_Fury, but @EddieHearn you can give your new best mate @frankwarren_tv a call and I’ll take the 17th slot with AJ.

Easy fight to make!

☎️ #THEJUGGERNAUT https://t.co/GKK91DrCHQ — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) October 1, 2022

With Anthony Joshua remaining an attraction to go along with his clear vulnerabilities as a fighter who has lost three of his last five fights, it seems that every top end heavyweight is looking to pick his bones while there’s still big money to be made. And with every passing day it looking increasingly likely that Fury-Joshua doesn’t come off, Joyce positioning himself to step in isn’t all that bad of an idea for his own aspirations.