Ahead of this Saturday’s big British showdown, a second generation grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn sits down to discuss the fight and can hardly contain his excitement for what’s to come.

Hearn, who has been involved in plenty of big events, has really gone out on a limb and says he believes this fight is could very well take the cake. Check out some of what Hearn had to say below.

“This is probably the biggest fight we’ve ever promoted, for so many different reasons,” Hearn said. “I’m sitting here today, on Monday, containing my excitement for the drama that lays ahead on fight week in many different ways. I’ve seen comments from Chris Eubank Sr, is he gonna make the weight, is there gonna be any problems at the press conferences?

“So whenever you’re this close to a fight, you’re always nervous that you just want to get there. And when it’s this big — it’s like everything has gone so well, I just cannot believe the anticipation for this fight, the size of this fight, the potential for this fight. The narrative is unbelievable.

“You know our numbers across our social media, ‘Make The Days Count’ and the face to face — we’ve never seen numbers like this. Never! And for that reason I believe it’s the biggest fight we’ve ever promoted. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, I keep playing it out in my mind. I’m nervous, I’m excited...we you keep asking yourself ‘Can (Benn) do it? Have we made the right decision?’ And I really believe he can. I really believe he can go in and mix it with Chris Eubank Jr at 157.

“Can he handle the power? Can he put a dent in Eubank Jr? Can he outbox Eubank Jr? How hard has Eubank Jr really trained?...Both have been a joy to work with, they’re a credit to the sport, they’re hilarious...they just work together, just like their fathers.

“What you’re about to see on Saturday is a night of unprecedented drama, but also a tremendous fight between two young men that are desperate to win, two young men that are fighting for themselves, their fathers, and their family name.

“This fight engrosses so many generations, so many different age groups, cultures, everything. Worldwide it’s a huge fight but for British boxing, I think it may be the biggest ever.”