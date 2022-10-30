Bivol vs Ramirez, Teraji vs Kyoguchi, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 1-5, 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 1

ESPN+, 4:30 am ET, Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi. A fight years in the making, finally getting done, a two-belt unification at 108 lbs and simply a great fight, the two best in the world at the weight. This is also simply a great card; there will be another 108 lb title on the line between Jonathan Gonzalez and Shokichi Iwata, plus young standout Junto Nakatani moving up to 115 to face Francisco Rodriguez Jr, and Shuichiro Yoshino vs Masayoshi Nakatani at 135, which could simply be an outstanding fight. We’ll be here with bells on. If you’re outside of the U.S. or Japan, DAZN most likely have this fight for you, check your listings. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 am ET, Bivol vs Ramirez press conference.

Friday, Nov. 4

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Bivol vs Ramirez weigh-in.

Saturday, Nov. 5

DAZN, 1:30 pm ET, Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. About as good a fight as anyone is going to make at 175 right now. Bivol, of course, is coming off of the big win over Canelo Alvarez, now he heads to Abu Dhabi to face Zurdo Ramirez, a former titlist at 168 who still has significant size advantages over basically everyone at 175. This is the fight Zurdo has said he wanted over and over, and he’s got it now, and he took it — give him and Golden Boy credit for not fiddling around with this, when it got ordered, it got done. The show also features Chantelle Cameron facing Jessica McCaskill for undisputed status at 140 — Cameron has two belts, two are vacant, and they’re all on the line. Notably, the IBO is being shoved in here, too, because they and the promoters are really starting that push, which is just what boxing needs, more fan confusion and “world titles.” To note, McCaskill is undisputed currently at 147, this is at 140. Also, Shavkat Rakhimov faces Zelfa Barrett for the vacant IBF belt at 130, and Galal Yafai takes on Gohan Rodriguez. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, David Morrell Jr vs Aidos Yerbossynuly. If you didn’t already make Saturday plans or are on the fence, let me throw in a sincere recommendation to watch this fight. This came together on short notice, but might be really, really good. Morrell is a legit rising threat at 168, has the secondary WBA belt, and Yerbossynuly will want to make his own mark here — he’s also a skilled fighter, a step-up for both guys on paper. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.