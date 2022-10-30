Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez after win over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul isn’t letting his win over Anderson Silva linger too long, as he’s already looking to set up his next fight, explicitly calling out another UFC veteran, Nate Diaz, as well as Canelo Alvarez.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a bitch,” he said. “He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some shit, and then he always leaves the fuckin’ arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a bitch and fight me.”

There was footage of Diaz’s team and Paul’s team brawling backstage during the undercard, and also Diaz slapping someone. He had earlier been shown in the crowd during his friend Chris Avila’s win over Dr. Mike Varshavski to open the pay-per-view.

Paul also called out Canelo Alvarez.

“And Canelo, you, too. You, too, Canelo! You guys said, ‘Oh, you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva! I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? Fuck y’all.”

“Anyone, any time, any place!” Paul chanted when asked who he’d want next.