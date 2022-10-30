 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Teddy Atlas: Jake Paul has earned the right to be called a legit fighter, he has learned and grown

Teddy Atlas had some praise for Jake Paul after his win against Anderson Silva.

By Scott Christ
/ new
John Gurzinski/AFP via Getty Images and Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva is getting him some praise from people you might expect, including Ryan Garcia and Amanda Serrano — the latter of whom Paul promotes — but also some from some perhaps unexpected names in the boxing world.

Longtime trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas, generally considered something of a cranky old school boxing guy — to the point he just does not seem to much like boxing at all anymore because of what the business has become, which is certainly a fair stance — had some kind words for both Paul and Silva tonight.

Atlas said that Paul “earned (the) right to be called a legit fighter” with his win over Silva, and that he “does respect the sport enough to work at it.” He said that Paul may still be raw, but he is learning and growing as a fighter.

He also had praise for the 47-year-old Silva, admitting that the MMA legend may be an “old man, but a special one.”

Atlas also suggested Paul should — as most would advise — avoid Canelo Alvarez, whom Jake called out post-fight along with Nate Diaz.

Here’s a look at what Teddy had to say during and after the fight:

Is Teddy right? Is it time to at least consider Paul a legitimate prospect, if maybe not on the path to becoming some all-time great or even IBO titleholder?

