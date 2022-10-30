Teddy Atlas: Jake Paul has earned the right to be called a legit fighter, he has learned and grown

Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva is getting him some praise from people you might expect, including Ryan Garcia and Amanda Serrano — the latter of whom Paul promotes — but also some from some perhaps unexpected names in the boxing world.

Longtime trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas, generally considered something of a cranky old school boxing guy — to the point he just does not seem to much like boxing at all anymore because of what the business has become, which is certainly a fair stance — had some kind words for both Paul and Silva tonight.

Atlas said that Paul “earned (the) right to be called a legit fighter” with his win over Silva, and that he “does respect the sport enough to work at it.” He said that Paul may still be raw, but he is learning and growing as a fighter.

He also had praise for the 47-year-old Silva, admitting that the MMA legend may be an “old man, but a special one.”

Atlas also suggested Paul should — as most would advise — avoid Canelo Alvarez, whom Jake called out post-fight along with Nate Diaz.

Here’s a look at what Teddy had to say during and after the fight:

Amazing fight here, give credit to both fighters, Silva showing experience and pedigree, Paul shows growth and heart. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

What an amazing man Silva is, strength and youth won it for Paul, and he deserves credit for learning. Great fight. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Hats off to both fighters. Paul earned right here to be called a legit fighter. Still raw, but improving and behaving like one. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Yes Paul did it with an old man but a special one, and Paul does respect the sport enough to work at it. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Paul isn’t beating Canelo, and yes he picks his spots well, but so do others too, and he deserves credit for what he’s doing. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Youth was again served but youth was also improved. And Silva showed the body gets old, but character lives on. Amazing! #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Is Teddy right? Is it time to at least consider Paul a legitimate prospect, if maybe not on the path to becoming some all-time great or even IBO titleholder?