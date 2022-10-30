 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paul vs Silva: Pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva

Ryan Garcia, Amanda Serrano, and more give their thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva.

By Scott Christ
Jake Paul got the nod over Anderson Silva tonight on Showtime PPV
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul picked up a win over Anderson Silva tonight in Glendale, Ariz., in the main event of another Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul scored a knockdown in the eighth round, but didn’t really need it on the cards, which he won 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73. Bad Left Hook did have the knockdown as the difference, scoring the fight 76-75 with a 10-8 final round in Paul’s favor.

It’s clearly the best win to date for Paul (6-0, 4 KO), even considering Silva (3-2, 2 KO) is 47 and past his prime and not really a professional boxer, and the consensus seems to be — with some remaining “haters,” of course — that Paul is progressing nicely.

The 25-year-old Paul called out both Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez after the fight, but for the moment, let’s look at what some of the pro fighters out there had to say, including Ryan Garcia leading with some praise for Paul.

