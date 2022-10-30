Paul vs Silva: Pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul picked up a win over Anderson Silva tonight in Glendale, Ariz., in the main event of another Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul scored a knockdown in the eighth round, but didn’t really need it on the cards, which he won 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73. Bad Left Hook did have the knockdown as the difference, scoring the fight 76-75 with a 10-8 final round in Paul’s favor.

It’s clearly the best win to date for Paul (6-0, 4 KO), even considering Silva (3-2, 2 KO) is 47 and past his prime and not really a professional boxer, and the consensus seems to be — with some remaining “haters,” of course — that Paul is progressing nicely.

The 25-year-old Paul called out both Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez after the fight, but for the moment, let’s look at what some of the pro fighters out there had to say, including Ryan Garcia leading with some praise for Paul.

This was jakes best performance and his conditioning looked way better since the woodley fight. Great job congrats #paulvssilva — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 30, 2022

Congratulations to my team @jakepaul & @Ashtonsylveh2o for their amazing performances & Wins @MostVpromotions was in the house Repping.

Big up to @shaygreen35 on another smooth performance & to my Buddy @RealDoctorMike You showed so much heart. Now let’s go eat burgers — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 30, 2022

Say what you want to say about Jake Paul but buddy has some NyQuil in that right hand. — Luis Angel Feliciano (@Luis_Feliciano) October 30, 2022

Not much to comment on the Paul fight, the man is headlining shows, PPV at that, and cashing in. Can’t hate on that, but the level of fuckery going from Nate Diaz to Canelo is hilarious. Stay on the MMA train, I expect Nate Diaz to be next. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 30, 2022