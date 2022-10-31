Former unified lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez was on hand for Vasiliy Lomachenko’s fight over the weekend against Jamaine Ortiz. Lomachenko would wind up winning the main event in a fight where Ortiz gave him more trouble than most expected, and Lopez gives his immediate reaction to what he saw in the ring.

“I was impressed by Ortiz, really” Lopez said. “I didn’t expect him — they must’ve studied my film of me facing Lomachenko for a while. So he did good to that point but it’s the later rounds that you really gotta focus on against Lomachenko.

“I think overall Jamaine Ortiz is still seasoned enough to give everybody else bigger and better fights as well. All I know is it’s all about business and they’re talking about Haney and Loma now.

“I don’t want to say the judges or anything like that, I just want to say if it makes money, it makes sense.”