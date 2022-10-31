Teraji vs Kyoguchi: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Kenshiro Teraji and Hiroto Kyoguchi will meet in a huge 108 lb world title unification in Saitama, Japan, headlining a loaded card that will feature another world title fight and one of boxing’s best young fighters in action.

The show and our coverage will start at 4:30 am ET, which is 5:30 pm in Japan, and 8:30 am in London, if you’re trying to track what time it’ll be where you are. All updates, highlights, and results, plus round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Along with the main event, Jonathan Gonzalez will defend another 108 lb belt against undefeated Shokichi Iwata, rising star Junto Nakatani is making the move up to the 115 lb division to face Francisco Rodriguez Jr, and Shuichiro Yoshino will face Masayoshi Nakatani in what could be a great lightweight bout.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:30 am ET)