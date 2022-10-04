Eubank vs Benn preview, Showtime, Fury-Joshua, Spence-Crawford, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 4, 2022

It’s Tuesday, so that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

John and myself are back with our thoughts on the weirdo Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight, Showtime’s card on Saturday, and boxing things with bigger names that aren’t happening or possibly aren’t happening. Thrilling!

We also get into some listener questions and talk movies a little bit in the middle.

A note from me: I’m pretty under the weather and was worse yesterday when recording, so if I seem a little loopy, that’s why. Thank you for listening and join us again next Tuesday!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:02:33 Preview: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Is it any good?

Preview: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Is it any good? 0:18:00 Preview: Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo and more on Showtime!

Preview: Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo and more on Showtime! 0:30:13 Intermission: Movie talk featuring Rob Zombie’s filmography and John’s artificial urine expertise

Intermission: Movie talk featuring Rob Zombie’s filmography and John’s artificial urine expertise 0:45:17 News of the Week: Fury vs Joshua, Spence vs Crawford, and Demetrius Andrade updates

News of the Week: Fury vs Joshua, Spence vs Crawford, and Demetrius Andrade updates 0:54:21 Listener questions! Boxing video games, travel stuff, site stuff

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.