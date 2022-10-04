According to a report by ESPN, former WBC junior featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa was arrested on Sunday for being suspected of driving while intoxicated in his home state of Texas.

Tests allegedly confirm that Figueroa had a blood-alcohol content of over .15, with the legal limit in the state of Texas being .08. Figueroa, 25, was released on $1,000 bond with his next court date yet to be determined.

Figueroa currently sports a professional record of 23-1-1 (18 KOs) with his last appearance coming in July when stopped Carlos Castro in six rounds. That fight put Figueroa back in the win column following his majority decision loss to Stephen Fulton in November 2021.

Clearly this latest incident doesn’t represent good news for the young fighter who would seemingly have hopes to climb his way back towards a world title opportunity, but we often see that fighter’s lifestyle outside of the ring can largely affect what happens inside of it. For Figueroa’s sake, let’s hope this issue represents an exception and not the rule.