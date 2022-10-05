Conor Benn fails drug test ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight, but both fighters say they “wish to proceed”

Conor Benn has reportedly failed a drug test ahead of his scheduled fight on Saturday with Chris Eubank Jr, according to multiple outlets.

Gareth A Davies of Telegraph Sport reports that Benn, 26, tested positive for Clomifene, a drug used to treat infertility in women, and one that can help with the levels of testosterone in men. The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned substances list. The actual testing for this fight is being handled by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), who handle many major prize fights.

Matchroom Boxing have already gotten out there with a statement, which indicates that both fighters are aware of the situation and, as of now, want to go ahead with the fight:

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr. Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight. “Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Boxing Board of Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr. Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD. “Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Benn (21-0, 14 KO) is set to come up from his normal 147 lbs as a welterweight to face Eubank (32-2, 23 KO) at a 157 lb contract weight. Eubank, 33, usually fights as a middleweight at 160, and also spent 2017-19 fighting as a super middleweight at 168.

Right now, it looks like the fight will probably go ahead, but we’ll see what the B sample says, and we’ll see also what UKAD and the BBBofC do from there. While right now Eubank may wish to proceed, in theory, further issues could see him withdraw from the fight even if it’s allowed to go ahead.