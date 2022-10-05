Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight “prohibited” by British Boxing Board of Control

The British Boxing Board of Control has responded to Conor Benn’s failed drug test by prohibiting this weekend’s scheduled Chris Eubank Jr vs Benn fight as “not in the interests of Boxing.”

The full statement reads:

On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022

Originally, promoter Eddie Hearn had expressed hope that the fight would continue. He responded to the BBBoC statement by saying, “It’s with the lawyers, going backwards and forwards right now.”

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Hearn is pursuing an injunction that would allow the fight to proceed.

But, at the moment, the fight appears to be off.