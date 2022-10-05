Former junior welterweight titleholder Regis Prograis took some time to chat with Fight Hype about his thoughts on a welterweight showdown between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford (which isn’t looking all that likely to happen at the moment) as well as Crawford openly expressing his interest in facing Jermell Charlo at 154.

Prograis says there’s no question that Crawford has the skill to compete at the. junior middleweight division, but he really has a hard time seeing Crawford being able to deal with both the skill and power of Jermell Charlo.

“I think (Crawford) can go up to ‘54,” Prograis said. “I don’t think he can beat Jermell, though. It’s like, Crawford gets hit too, and I just don’t see him taking those punches. Jermell hits fuckin’ hard, bro. Like Jermell hit hard, he really hit hard. He can box too. But that motherfucker really got some power in both of his hands.

“So I think Crawford, skill-wise, he can definitely go up. But to mess with Jermell, I don’t think he can mess with Jermell at this moment. Jermell is one of the few people right now in boxing that we can say he’s the best in the division. He has all the belts, Jermell is the best. He really should get more credit because right now you can’t even say that about Errol. Right now it’s Errol and Crawford.

“At ‘35, Devin is truly the man too but it’s still conversations — people saying ‘oh you got Gervonta, Devin, and now you got Shakur.’ But Devin truly has all the belts so he should be the #1 guy, but still people saying other stuff...at 154, there should be no debate. Jermell is the man at 154. Hands down Jermell is the best at 154 in the world.”