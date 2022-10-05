As far as Conor Benn is concerned, he expects this Saturday’s grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr will happen as planned, despite newly released reports that he tested positive in a drug test leading into the match. Soon after those reports were made public, the British Boxing Board of Control said they would no longer sanction the fight, putting the entire Matchroom show in jeopardy.

It would appear Matchroom is currently looking for legal measures to ensure that this fight does happen as scheduled, and speaking during today’s open media workout Benn tells the public that he’s a clean fighter and sees no reason why this fight shouldn’t take place.

“I’ve not committed any violations, I’ve not been suspended, so as far as I’m concerned the fight is still going ahead,” Benn said at the workout. “I’ve signed up to every voluntary anti-doping test under the sun, throughout my whole career I’m tested, I’ve always come back negative, I’ve never had any issues before. My team will find out why there has been an initial adverse finding in my test, but as far as I’m concerned the fight is going ahead.”

Benn would also comment that he had personally spoken to Eubank Jr about the adverse finding and had his support to keep this fight on. Eubank Jr himself said that he never had any contact with Benn since this news broke, but still says he’s ready to roll on Saturday.

“Of course there are concerns, but listen, I can’t really say too much. I just can’t. I am ready, I am a clean fighter, I have cut the weight, I’m ready to go. This is all unfolding.”

There’s yet to be any official confirmation as of yet regarding the status of Eubank Jr vs Benn since there’s been conflicting declarations, but we should have much more clarity soon. We’ll keep you posted.