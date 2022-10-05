Alexis Rocha vs Jesus Perez leads October 29th Diaz vs Zepeda undercard

Just over three weeks from fight night, Golden Boy has revealed the supporting cast for JoJo Diaz vs William Zepeda on October 29th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

The co-feature pits rising welterweight Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KO) against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KO). This is, to be frank, absolutely shameful matchmaking and CSAC should be embarrassed for allowing it. Rocha smashed Blair Cobbs earlier this year and sits in two sanctioning bodies’ top 15s, while Perez hasn’t fought in nearly three years, has three wins over opponents with winning records, and has lost in every attempted step up.

Even Rocha seems aware of how pointless this is.

“All I care about is stepping into the ring and knocking out my opponents. That is my mindset,” said Alexis Rocha. “As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Jesus Perez. “I know the odds are stacked against me, but I will be more than ready on Oct. 29! Let’s hope my opponent is as well so we can give the fans a show.”

The four-fight DAZN main card also includes Leonela Yudica (18-0-3, 1 KO), whose record the press release gets wrong and who is described only as “IBF Female World Champion” without specifying her weight class, defending her flyweight belt against Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KO). Mucino hasn’t lost since 2015 and had a handful of title reigns, so this should be a good matchup.

Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KO) fight Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KO) in the super bantamweight opener.