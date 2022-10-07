Jessie Magdaleno withdraws from October 29th Robeisy Ramirez fight with hand injury

Another quality fight has fallen off the upcoming schedule, as Jake Donovan reports and ESPN confirms that Jessie Magdaleno has withdrawn from his October 29th clash with Robeisy Ramirez due to “bone exostosis on his left hand.” The bout was set to lead into Vasiliy Lomachenko’s return to action against Jamaine Ortiz on ESPN.

Ramirez (10-1, 6 KO) will remain on the card against an opponent to be determined.

Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KO) has fought just once in the last two years, an eight-round tune-up against Edy Valencia Mercado on the Alimkhanuly vs Dignum, and now faces surgery and another layoff. He could have challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO featherweight title, but ultimately turned it down out of dissatisfaction with Top Rank’s $250,000 purse bid. Though he still has time to fight his way back into contention at age 30, he’ll be hard-pressed to find a better opportunity to jump the line.

Fingers crossed he makes a speedy recovery. Despite everything, he’s an extremely talented fighter and would have been a real handful for Ramirez.