Fundora vs Ocampo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Showtime Championship Boxing is back tonight from Carson, Calif., with top 154 lb contender Sebastian Fundora meeting Carlos Ocampo in the main event.

Live coverage will start at 7:30 pm ET with the streaming prelims. Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the main card starting at 10 pm ET, and we’ll have highlights and results through the night in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 7:30 pm ET)

Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KO) vs Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Victor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 6 KO) vs Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds

Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KO) vs Naomi Reyes (9-1, 5 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)