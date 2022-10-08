 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fundora vs Ocampo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Sebastian Fundora takes on Carlos Ocampo on top of a six-fight card tonight from Showtime.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Sebastian Fundora takes on Carlos Ocampo in tonight’s Showtime main event
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Showtime Championship Boxing is back tonight from Carson, Calif., with top 154 lb contender Sebastian Fundora meeting Carlos Ocampo in the main event.

Live coverage will start at 7:30 pm ET with the streaming prelims. Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the main card starting at 10 pm ET, and we’ll have highlights and results through the night in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 7:30 pm ET)

  • Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KO) vs Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Victor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 6 KO) vs Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KO) vs Naomi Reyes (9-1, 5 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KO) vs Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, for Fundora’s interim WBC title
  • Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KO) vs Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Adames’ interim WBC title
  • Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KO) vs Jerwin Ancajas (33-2-2, 22 KO), rematch, bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s IBF title

