Wilder-Helenius, Shields-Marshall, Haney-Kambosos 2, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule, how to watch, full info

Thursday, Oct. 13

DAZN, 8:00 am ET, Swingler vs Cherdleys press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Shields vs Marshall press conference.

FS1, 5:30 pm ET, Wilder vs Helenius press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 8:00 pm ET, Haney vs Kambosos 2 press conference.

We’ll have immediate recaps of all three press conferences that aren’t the DAZN one when each one is completed.

Friday, Oct. 14

ESPN+ and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Shields vs Marshall weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Swingler vs Cherdleys weigh-in.

FS2, 6:00 pm ET, Wilder vs Helenius weigh-in. Would also expect there to be a live stream.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 7:00 pm ET, Haney vs Kambosos 2 weigh-in.

We’ll have immediate recaps of all three weigh-ins that aren’t the DAZN one when each one is completed.

Saturday, Oct. 15

DAZN, 4:00 am ET, Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis. Matchroom make their long-awaited debut in Australia, and you can’t help but think Eddie Hearn wishes he were coming into this without so much recent trouble. But it’s a market that is there to be, frankly, taken over by a proper world class promoter. Paro is a highly-ranked contender at 140, while Jarvis is a prospect who has bounced from 122 to 126 to 130 to 135 to now 140 since Aug. 2019. It’s, well, a unique path. The undercard is what it is, but honestly it’s better on paper than lots of Aussie shows. Skye Nicolson fights for the Commonwealth featherweight title, and Demsey McKean is in action, among others. Bad Left Hook might have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys. Well, good luck with that.

ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET, Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall. After a delay, we’re here. Shields vs Marshall for the undisputed title at 160, plus a great matchup between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner for three belts at 130, both genuine rivalries outside the ring. It’s a big weekend and I’m more excited about those two fights than any others. Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, and many more women are in action, it’s an all-women’s card from top to bottom. Being honest, the matchups are prospect stuff other than the top two fights, but it makes sense, because it’s a bunch of prospects. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Haney vs Kambosos 2 prelims. The Moloney twins are in action, Cherneka Johnson defends her IBF 122 lb belt against Susie Ramadan, and names like Hemi Ahio, David Nyika, Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, and Amari Jones are also listed on the card as of now.

FS2, 7:00 pm ET, Wilder vs Helenius prelims. There might also be a free stream through YouTube, we’ll let you know (and have it for you) if there is. Michel Rivera is scheduled for action, as is Vito Mielnicki Jr. FOX has college football and FS1 has the MLB playoffs, so FS2 gets in there for the prelims this time. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius. All traditional PPV outlets, of course, plus streaming options at FITE TV, PPV.com, and FOX Sports directly. Wilder hasn’t fought in a year, since his loss to Tyson Fury, and he took a beating in that one. But he’s also sounded really good, laid back and focused, in the build to this fight. Helenius is definitely the underdog but a solid veteran contender who has fought his way back into a fight like this, and it’s a huge chance for him. Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell, Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron, and Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez round out the PPV undercard. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET, Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2. The rematch no one outside of the people being paid wanted or asked to see, but it was mandatory if Haney was going to stay at 135, so at least they’re just doing it instead of dancing around the inevitability for months. The ESPN broadcast is most likely just going to be the main event. Wil will be here for the round-by-round and live updates on the main card, whatever it winds up being. If it is just the main event, you’ll likely have time to watch this and then the Wilder vs Helenius main event, which figures to go on close to Midnight ET. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.