It’s Tuesday, my friends, and that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!
- First Half: Previews for a sneaky good week in boxing including Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and the rest of that Matchroom card, plus Showtime’s Saturday night card headlined by David Morrell Jr vs Aidos Yerbossynuly
- Intermission: Stuff we don’t like! You might, though! And that’s fine!
- Second Half: Thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva, return victories for Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor, William Zepeda’s real breakthrough over JoJo Diaz, and more! Plus some news from the week!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
