 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bivol vs Ramirez preview, Jake Paul wins again, Lomachenko, Katie Taylor, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 1, 2022

Dmitry Bivol takes on Gilberto Ramirez this week, plus more on Prophets of Goom!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dmitry Bivol takes on Gilberto Ramirez this week, plus more on Prophets of Goom!
Dmitry Bivol takes on Gilberto Ramirez this week, plus more on Prophets of Goom!
Matchroom Boxing/Jorge Ferrari

It’s Tuesday, my friends, and that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

  • First Half: Previews for a sneaky good week in boxing including Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and the rest of that Matchroom card, plus Showtime’s Saturday night card headlined by David Morrell Jr vs Aidos Yerbossynuly
  • Intermission: Stuff we don’t like! You might, though! And that’s fine!
  • Second Half: Thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva, return victories for Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor, William Zepeda’s real breakthrough over JoJo Diaz, and more! Plus some news from the week!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook