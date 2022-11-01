WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury joined the True Geordie podcast to talk about a number of topics surrounding the boxing world, including his decision to make a trilogy fight with Derek Chirsora, even if that was an underwhelming choice for many fans. Check out some excerpts of what Fury had to say below.

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder’s latest win and seeing him cry during the post-fight press conference

“Maybe I knocked a bit of sense into him, and maybe he’s been humbled by the three beatings that I gave the sucker. He’s a former knockout victim of the Gypsy King.”

On Conor Benn testing positive for a female fertility drug

“I keep this nose where it concerns me, and I don’t get involved in other people’s business, period. None of my concern what Conor Benn does, he’s about 10 stone, he’s not in my division, I don’t focus on what they do in their lives and I don’t know what fertility drugs they take. I don’t care. Maybe he’s trying for twins and he’s taking IVF. I don’t know and I don’t really care.”

On Eddie Hearn blaming him for the Anthony Joshua fight not happening

“I’m over Eddie Hearn and Joshua. So if they want to blame me, blame me. I’ll take the blame, no problem. It was all me. I’m scared, muscles, them weights he lifts and how much of a badass he is and his three losses in his last five fights absolutely terrified me.

“I’m just over him. Don’t want to mention him, not interested in him at all. There will be no more contact or no more mention of those suckers. Out of the queue, out of the line, and in the cold with the wolves, nowhere to go. Had the chance and blew it.”

On making a deal with Derek Chisora without all the need of publicly declaring a deadline

“Chisora didn’t get a deadline, Chisora just agreed to fight. Chisora’s got balls and there’s no Ps and Qs about it. Chisora’s got balls, stepped up to the plate, agreed to the fight, agreed to everything that was on the table.”

On fans not considering Chisora to be a legitimate challenge for Fury being that he’s already beaten him twice

“What is a challenge, though? Getting an opponent’s a challenge. That’s the challenge. First of all, when I mentioned my return, comeback fight, I offered it to Oleksandr Usyk...he was offered a very lot of money that I’m not at liberty to say on camera to fight on December the 3rd, but he said he needed like a six-month training camp or some stupidness like that. I don’t know, I don’t get involved in the nitty-gritty.

“It’s my career, why would I wait for somebody else, someone like a Ukranian foreign dosser? It’s on my terms, I run boxing. I don’t dance to somebody else’s tune.”

On if there were better opponents than Chisora available

“I don’t know why, because Usyk beat Joshua, didn’t he, quite easily. And Chisora pushed Usyk all the way, 50/50 fight. So if Chisora’s no good then neither is Usyk, ‘cause I rate them about the same.”