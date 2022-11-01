Yokasta Valle, Charles Conwell, and Bakhodir Jalolov join Zepeda vs Prograis

Despite how much it spent on acquiring the rights to the main event, MarvNation had enough left over to rustle up some more familiar faces for its November 26th Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis PPV.

The co-feature is a very solid matchup that sees IBF/WBO minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO), last seen handing Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen her first defeat, move up to 108 to challenge fellow IBF/WBO titlist Evelin Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KO). Bermudez will be making just her second appearance outside her native Argentina and her seventh defense of the IBF belt.

Up at 154, Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KO) takes on Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KO). Abreu’s only ever lost to quality operators and scored a shock knockout of Tursynbay Kulakhmet last year, so he figures to be a reasonable test for the highly touted Conwell.

Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KO) will be in action against Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KO). Harper’s coming off an upset of undefeated Christian Thun, but hadn’t previously beaten an opponent with a winning record since 2014, so I think it’s safe to assume the Cinderella story ends here.

Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KO), son of the Fernando Vargas you’re familiar with, fights TBA in the opener.