Former heavyweight title contender Jarrell Miller — or would-be contender if he actually made it to the fight — seems to be headed back towards a fighting career in the big boxing state of Nevada as he’s just been granted a provisional boxing license by the local commission, as reported by Sky Sports.

Miller had been previously suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2020 leading into a fight with Jerry Forrest, when he once again tested positive for banned substances. The first time, of course, was when Miller was in position to challenge Anthony Joshua before a pre-fight drug test nipped that in the bud.

After what was a effectively a forced hiatus, Miller has recently taken some low-level fights in both Tennessee and Buenos Aires, where he won a decision. Miller’s provisional license in Nevada is due to expire at the end of the year, but it clears the way for him to get something done in the next two months if he can manage it. From there we’ll see what the new year brings.