Edwards vs Alvarado: Live stream, round by round, how to watch, start time, free streaming video

Results

Sunny Edwards UD-12 Felix Alvarado (115-113, 115-113, 116-112) [ Highlights ]

Shabaz Masoud TKO-12 Jack Bateson (2:00) [ Highlights ]

Hebert Conceicao PTS-6 Gideon Onyenani (60-54)

Marcel Braithwaite SD-12 Thomas Essomba (113-116, 116-114, 117-111)

Alin Florin PTS-8 Levi Kinsiona (77-76)

Ishmael Davis TKO-5 Dustin Ammann (1:05)

Nicolie Campbell PTS-6 Frane Radnic (60-54)

Sunny Edwards will defend the IBF flyweight title today in Sheffield, England, facing dangerous former junior flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado in the Probellum main event.

The fights will stream live and free (actually free!) on FITE TV, no pay-per-view, no FITE+ subscription required. If you can’t watch, we’ll also be here with updates and results, plus round by round for the main event, with the card starting at 12:30 pm ET, and the main event expected around 4:40 pm ET:

Join us for some Friday Night Afternoon Fights! (Night if you’re elsewhere, perhaps.)

Main Card (FITE, 12:30 pm ET)

Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KO) vs Felix Alvarado (38-2, 33 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Edwards’ IBF title

Jack Bateson (17-0, 4 KO) vs Shabaz Masoud (10-0, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Hebert Conceicao (2-0, 1 KO) vs Gideon Onyenani (4-1, 0 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Thomas Essomba (11-7-1, 4 KO) vs Marcel Braithwaite (13-3, 0 KO), junior bantamweights*, 10 rounds

Levi Kinsiona (9-2, 1 KO) vs Alin Florin (16-3, 7 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Ishmael Davis (9-0, 3 KO) vs Dustin Ammann (7-7, 5 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Nicolie Campbell (9-1, 2 KO) vs Frane Radnic (11-34, 10 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

Swing: Khalid Ayub (3-0, 0 KO) vs Danail Stoyanov (3-13, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

* Braithwaite missed weight.