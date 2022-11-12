Love vs Spark: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results
- Stevie Spark DQ-6 Montana Love (0:25) [highlights and results]
- Richardson Hitchins RTD-8 Yomar Alamo (3:00) [highlights and results]
- Raymond Ford KO-8 Sakaria Lukas (2:20) [highlights and results]
- Thomas Mattice UD-10 Christian Tapia (97-92, 96-93, 96-93) [highlights and results]
- Beatriz Ferreira UD-4 Taynna Cardoso (40-34, 40-34, 40-34) [highlights and results]
Montana Love returns tonight in a DAZN main event, facing Australia’s Stevie Spark in a 12-round bout at 140 lbs, live from Love’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.
The main card will kick off at 7:30 pm ET, and Wil Esco will be on the call this evening, with live results and highlights, plus round-by-round for the main event. All of that will come in this stream:
In addition to the main event, another good 140 lb prospect is in action, as Richardson Hitchins takes on Yomar Alamo, plus featherweight Raymond Ford vs Sakaria Lukas, and junior lightweight Christian Tapia faces Thomas Mattice, plus the pro debut of Beatriz Ferreira, a Brazilian fighter who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, plus gold at the 2019 World Championships and silver at the same event in 2022.
Main Card (DAZN, 7:30 pm ET)
- Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KO) vs Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KO) vs Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KO) vs Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KO) vs Thomas Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Beatriz Ferreira (debut) vs Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
Loading comments...