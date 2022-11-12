Love vs Spark: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results

Montana Love returns tonight in a DAZN main event, facing Australia’s Stevie Spark in a 12-round bout at 140 lbs, live from Love’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The main card will kick off at 7:30 pm ET, and Wil Esco will be on the call this evening, with live results and highlights, plus round-by-round for the main event. All of that will come in this stream:

In addition to the main event, another good 140 lb prospect is in action, as Richardson Hitchins takes on Yomar Alamo, plus featherweight Raymond Ford vs Sakaria Lukas, and junior lightweight Christian Tapia faces Thomas Mattice, plus the pro debut of Beatriz Ferreira, a Brazilian fighter who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, plus gold at the 2019 World Championships and silver at the same event in 2022.

Main Card (DAZN, 7:30 pm ET)