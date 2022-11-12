Janibek vs Bentley: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results
- Janibek Alimkhanuly UD-12 Denzel Bentley (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) [Highlights]
- Seniesa Estrada UD-10 Jazmin Villarino (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) [Highlights]
- Raymond Muratalla TKO-6 Miguel Conteras (2:23) [Highlights]
- Emiliano Vargas KO-2 Julio Cesar Martinez (0:47) [Highlights]
- Javier Martinez UD-6 Marco Antonio Delgado (59-55, 59-55, 60-54) [Highlights]
- Floyd Diaz TKO-4 Edgar Joe Cortes (1:14) [Highlights]
- Charlie Sheehy TKO-1 Markus Bowes (1:37) [Highlights]
- Karlos Balderas TKO-8 Esteban Sanchez (1:02) [Highlights]
- Antonio Mireles KO-1 Eric Perry (2:26) [Highlights]
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Seniesa Estrada will defend their world titles tonight in an ESPN+ exclusive card from Top Rank, live from Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort.
The card will kick off in full at 7:15 pm ET with seven undercard fights before the main two, and the “main card” is expected to begin at approximately 11 pm ET.
We’ll have live updates, results, and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET)
- Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KO) vs Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Janibek’s WBO title
- Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KO) vs Jazmin Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO), minimumweights, 10 rounds, for Estrada’s WBA title
- Raymond Muratalla (15-0, 12 KO) vs Miguel Contreras (12-1-1, 6 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Emiliano Vargas (1-0, 1 KO) vs Julio Cesar Martinez (1-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
- Javier Martinez (7-0, 2 KO) vs Marco Antonio Delgado (7-4, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Floyd Diaz (7-0, 2 KO) vs Edgar Joe Cortes (9-6-1, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds
- Charlie Sheehy (4-0, 3 KO) vs Markus Bowes (2-0, 2 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
- Karlos Balderas (13-1, 11 KO) vs Esteban Sanchez (18-2, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Antonio Mireles (5-0, 5 KO) vs Eric Perry (5-0-1, 5 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
