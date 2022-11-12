Janibek vs Bentley: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results

Janibek Alimkhanuly UD-12 Denzel Bentley (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) [ Highlights ]

Seniesa Estrada UD-10 Jazmin Villarino (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) [ Highlights ]

Raymond Muratalla TKO-6 Miguel Conteras (2:23) [ Highlights ]

Emiliano Vargas KO-2 Julio Cesar Martinez (0:47) [ Highlights ]

Javier Martinez UD-6 Marco Antonio Delgado (59-55, 59-55, 60-54) [ Highlights ]

Floyd Diaz TKO-4 Edgar Joe Cortes (1:14) [ Highlights ]

Charlie Sheehy TKO-1 Markus Bowes (1:37) [ Highlights ]

Karlos Balderas TKO-8 Esteban Sanchez (1:02) [ Highlights ]

Antonio Mireles KO-1 Eric Perry (2:26) [Highlights]

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Seniesa Estrada will defend their world titles tonight in an ESPN+ exclusive card from Top Rank, live from Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort.

The card will kick off in full at 7:15 pm ET with seven undercard fights before the main two, and the “main card” is expected to begin at approximately 11 pm ET.

We’ll have live updates, results, and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET)