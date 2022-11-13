Mayweather vs Deji: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Floyd Mayweather will be back in the ring today in Dubai, facing social media star Deji in a pay-per-view exhibition.

The show will also feature real, sanctioned fights involving Tommy Fury, Delfine Persoon, and 46-year-old pro wrestler Bobby Fish making what likely will be a one-off boxing debut.

We’ll be here with live updates and coverage, with everything coming in this stream:

Basically, if you’re interested in what happens at this event but don’t really want to plunk down the money for it or find a way to steal it or whatever, we’ll be here with all the updates you could ever truly desire, unless you desire more than we give you, which I think would be more of your problem than ours. Like, how many updates could anyone really want? The answer is the amount we give you.

Anyway, I’ll be here. We’ll get what we get. Join us!