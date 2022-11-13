 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mayweather vs Deji: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Floyd Mayweather takes on Deji in an exhibition from Dubai, plus Tommy Fury, Delfine Persoon, and Bobby Fish in action!

By Scott Christ
Floyd Mayweather will meet Deji in an exhibition today from Dubai
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather will be back in the ring today in Dubai, facing social media star Deji in a pay-per-view exhibition.

The show will also feature real, sanctioned fights involving Tommy Fury, Delfine Persoon, and 46-year-old pro wrestler Bobby Fish making what likely will be a one-off boxing debut.

We’ll be here with live updates and coverage, with everything coming in this stream:

Basically, if you’re interested in what happens at this event but don’t really want to plunk down the money for it or find a way to steal it or whatever, we’ll be here with all the updates you could ever truly desire, unless you desire more than we give you, which I think would be more of your problem than ours. Like, how many updates could anyone really want? The answer is the amount we give you.

Anyway, I’ll be here. We’ll get what we get. Join us!

