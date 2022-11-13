 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rahman vs Belfort, Munguia, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 18-19, 2022

It’s not the best week, or the biggest, or — well, it does exist.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort is set for Saturday in Texas
Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort is set for Saturday in Texas

Friday, Nov. 18

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Rahman vs Belfort weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Coria weigh-in.

Saturday, Nov. 19

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta. Not a bad fight, Davies is borderline top 10 at 122, in part because it’s not a very deep division for quality at the moment. The vacant European title is on the line here, and Baluta is a guy good enough to win if Davies isn’t what he’s meant to be. Anthony Yarde is in a tune-up on the card, too, as he prepares for Artur Beterbiev, likely in late January, plus a solid matchup between Eithan James and Connor Parker at 140. Will also air on BT Sport 1 in the UK. The Queensberry/ESPN+ relationship looks to be fully back on, at least for the moment. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Coria. Jaime Munguia returns again with what may be the worst matchup of a career that has seen him take some lousy ones that were also televised main events. This is back at 160, after Munguia did a 165 catch to fight Jimmy Kelly in June. No listed undercard, expect nothing of major interest in Guadalajara. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort. I had intended to take a Saturday night off, Wil was going to get the Munguia-Coria coverage, but I had failed to keep proper tabs on this card, which is in Texas, not the United Kingdom like the other MF X DAZN Series shows have been. So here we are. The rest of the card is a star-studded affair with a lot of people I’ve never heard of and may never again after this is over, not because they’re irrelevant in pop culture or whatever, but because I am. I do think Rahman vs Belfort is, uh, kind of interesting, and it is a sanctioned fight, not an exhibition. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook