Rahman vs Belfort, Munguia, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 18-19, 2022

Friday, Nov. 18

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Rahman vs Belfort weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Coria weigh-in.

Saturday, Nov. 19

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta. Not a bad fight, Davies is borderline top 10 at 122, in part because it’s not a very deep division for quality at the moment. The vacant European title is on the line here, and Baluta is a guy good enough to win if Davies isn’t what he’s meant to be. Anthony Yarde is in a tune-up on the card, too, as he prepares for Artur Beterbiev, likely in late January, plus a solid matchup between Eithan James and Connor Parker at 140. Will also air on BT Sport 1 in the UK. The Queensberry/ESPN+ relationship looks to be fully back on, at least for the moment. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Coria. Jaime Munguia returns again with what may be the worst matchup of a career that has seen him take some lousy ones that were also televised main events. This is back at 160, after Munguia did a 165 catch to fight Jimmy Kelly in June. No listed undercard, expect nothing of major interest in Guadalajara. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort. I had intended to take a Saturday night off, Wil was going to get the Munguia-Coria coverage, but I had failed to keep proper tabs on this card, which is in Texas, not the United Kingdom like the other MF X DAZN Series shows have been. So here we are. The rest of the card is a star-studded affair with a lot of people I’ve never heard of and may never again after this is over, not because they’re irrelevant in pop culture or whatever, but because I am. I do think Rahman vs Belfort is, uh, kind of interesting, and it is a sanctioned fight, not an exhibition. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.