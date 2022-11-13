Rahman vs Hardy, Munguia, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 18-19, 2022

Friday, Nov. 18

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Rahman vs Belfort weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Coria weigh-in.

Saturday, Nov. 19

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta. Not a bad fight, Davies is borderline top 10 at 122, in part because it’s not a very deep division for quality at the moment. The vacant European title is on the line here, and Baluta is a guy good enough to win if Davies isn’t what he’s meant to be. Anthony Yarde is in a tune-up on the card, too, as he prepares for Artur Beterbiev, likely in late January, plus a solid matchup between Eithan James and Connor Parker at 140. Will also air on BT Sport 1 in the UK. The Queensberry/ESPN+ relationship looks to be fully back on, at least for the moment. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Coria. Jaime Munguia returns again with what may be the worst matchup of a career that has seen him take some lousy ones that were also televised main events. This is back at 160, after Munguia did a 165 catch to fight Jimmy Kelly in June. No listed undercard, expect nothing of major interest in Guadalajara. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy. This was originally meant to have Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort in the main event from Austin, Texas, but now Belfort is out, and Hardy is in. Hardy has legit power and is a big dude. Rahman should be able to out-box him for four rounds, but we’ll see. We might have live coverage. I’m going to gauge things this week and see what interest there is out there — not here, mind you, I know there’s fuck all here, from you, the people who have read this post this far, but out there, the wider world.