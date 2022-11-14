Vitor Belfort out of fight with Hasim Rahman Jr

Vitor Belfort will not be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

This marks the second time that Rahman vs Belfort has been postponed or scrapped, as the fight was originally meant to happen in October.

Misfits have not actually confirmed the news yet, but their most recent Twitter post about tickets being on sale no longer features Belfort’s image, so that seems like more or less confirmation itself:

It’s FIGHT WEEK



This Saturday, in Austin Texas, Misfits Boxing is BACK



Tickets still available https://t.co/1EZyqFkLt9 pic.twitter.com/rIvOTCDC3H — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 14, 2022

The rest of the card is loaded with “content creators,” the standard sort of MF x DAZN output.

With this news, we will now likely not have the planned live coverage, unless a Rahman replacement opponent is basically on par with Belfort in terms of credibility and name value.

There will still be live boxing coverage on Saturday, though, as we’ll be here for Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta in the afternoon on ESPN+, and Jaime Munguia’s return against Gonzalo Coria in the evening from Mexico, which is also airing on DAZN.