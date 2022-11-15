Mayweather vs Deji, the ongoing Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury saga, previews and reviews: Boxing podcast for Nov. 15, 2022

It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

Listen, folks, I’m not gonna B.S. ya! Not gonna yank yer chain here — this is not a good little couple weeks for boxing. We were supposed to have Spence vs Crawford coming on Saturday. We don’t. So that means a mediocre week is followed by one that’s even worse!

But John and myself are here as we always are, and we’ll talk some shop. We’ll chop it up. We’ll say some stuff, for a bit.

First Half: Previews for the coming week in boxing, which reeks! I chopped out ~15 minutes of Rahman vs Belfort stuff ‘cause THAT AIN’T HAPPENING! Instead, we simply vent our frustration with the career of Jaime Munguia and take a quick look at Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta and Anthony Yarde’s return!

Gallagher — the man, the legend, the crank, the watermelons. Second Half: Reviews and reactions to last week’s action, including adjusted thoughts on Janibek Alimkhanuly’s future, our reactions to the Love vs Spark DQ, the seeming general disinterest in Mayweather “vs” Deji, and the ongoing Jake Paul/Tommy Fury saga.

Next week’s show should be better if Zepeda vs Prograis doesn’t get canceled! You hold strong, MarvNation! Join us then!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.