Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy set as new MF x DAZN main event

After losing Vitor Belfort’s services due to COVID yesterday, Misfits Boxing has managed to tag in another UFC veteran on short notice. They announced via Twitter that Hasim Rahman Jr will now face Greg Hardy in this Saturday’s MF x DAZN main event.

Hardy (7-5 MMA), a former NFL standout forced out of the league after brutalizing his then-girlfriend, got some early MMA hype thanks to first-round knockouts in all three of his amateur bouts and his first three as a pro. His efforts earned him an uncharacteristically early berth in the Octagon, where things went predictably haywire right off the bat when he got disqualified for hitting Allen Crowder with a blatantly illegal knee to a grounded opponent.

He rebuilt somewhat with a 4-1 (1 NC) run, marred by an incident where he used his asthma inhaler between rounds, but a step up in class proved disastrous. Without the technical base to support his physical gifts or any sort of ground game, he ultimately left the promotion after consecutive (T)KO losses to currently ranked contenders Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Spivac.

He’s a genuinely good athlete despite being so large he almost became the first man to miss the UFC’s 265-pound heavyweight limit and he does have legitimate power. You could argue that his size and relative youth make him a more appealing opponent than Belfort. Rahman (12-1, 6 KO) should still rout him with little issue and make the world a marginally better place in the process.