WBA orders Hyun Mi Choi vs Alycia Baumgardner undisputed title fight

Two weeks ago, the WBA revealed that it had the power to compel undisputed title fights when it ordered featherweight titlist Erika Cruz to face IBF/WBC/WBO champion Amanda Serrano for all the marbles. They’ve now done so once again, giving super featherweight champ Hyun Mi Choi 30 days to come to terms with unified champ Alycia Baumgardner.

This is a situation where a heavy hand may be appropriate. Shortly after signing with Matchroom, Choi (20-0-1, 5 KO) agreed to unify with then-WBC champ Terri Harper, only for “Belter” to injure her hand and withdraw. That seemed to be the only attempt she’d make, as both Mikaela Mayer and Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KO) described her team as incredibly difficult to work with after making their own bids to fight her.

As with the Cruz-Serrano fight, a purse bid would go 50/50, which may prove a real impediment. Hopefully this won’t turn into yet another obvious undisputed fight that never gets off the ground.