Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj, Dan Azeez vs Rocky Fielding set for December 17

Boxxer have a card set for Bournemouth on Dec. 17, featuring fan favorite Chris Billam-Smith in the main event.

By Scott Christ
Chris Billam-Smith will be back against Armend Xhoxhaj on Dec. 17
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chris Billam-Smith will be back in Bournemouth on Saturday, Dec. 17, headlining a Boxxer card on Sky Sports against Armend Xhoxhaj, with Dan Azeez taking on Rocky Fielding and more on the undercard.

Billam-Smith (16-1, 11 KO) went back home to Bournemouth for his last bout on July 30, a 12-round decision win over Isaac Chamberlain. It was a rocking atmosphere, and it was clear the fighter, promoter Ben Shalom, and Sky would want to go back in the future.

The 32-year-old “Gentleman” has vacated the European cruiserweight title, and while he still holds the Commonwealth belt at the moment, that won’t be on the line against Xhoxhaj (14-2, 7 KO), a 28-year-old from Kosovo, now living in Germany. He’s won two straight since a fourth round TKO loss to Mateusz Masternak just over a year ago.

On paper, this isn’t exactly the biggest or best fight, but it’s another home outing that gets Billam-Smith another fight before the year turns over, as he’ll look to make bigger moves in 2023.

The more compelling matchup on paper is Azeez (17-0, 11 KO) defending his British light heavyweight title against Fielding (30-2, 18 KO). The 33-year-old Azeez took that belt from Shakan Pitters in September, while Fielding, 35, is returning to the level where he’s probably best at this point in his career. He’s won three straight since his thrashing at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in late 2018, but none of the wins have been marquee.

Caroline Dubois, Viddal Riley, and Lee Cutler are also scheduled, with no opponents set just yet.

