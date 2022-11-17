Gervonta “Tank” Davis appears to have his immediate plans mapped out, more or less, as he's just taken to social media to confirm he'll be back in the ring on Jan. 7.

If you were hoping for the Ryan Garcia fight next, temper your expectations because it won't be that, but Tank is well aware that's what the public wants to see.

In his announcement, he was sure to let everyone know that a Garcia fight is also on the docket, just in a fight that will supposedly take place directly after.

I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan signed sealed delivered…done deal! — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 17, 2022

Tank even goes so far as to call refer to the Garcia fight as "signed, sealed, and delivered” although that delivered part seems misplaced for the time being.

As far Tank's next opponent, that small detail is noticeably absent from the announcement, which could indicate that it's not going to be some marquee name. The fight has been rumored to be headed to Washington, DC, near Davis’ hometown of Baltimore. We’ll keep you updated with more details as they becomes available.